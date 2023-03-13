SPOKANE, Wash. - A familiar face has made it's way to the Mead School District in North Spokane.
During their regular board meeting on Monday, March. 13, The Mead School District Board of Directors selected the new superintendent of the Mead School District, Travis W. Hanson.
Hanson has served as the superintendent for the Deer Park School District since 2013, beginning his work for the district in 2005. Hanson is set to finish the school year at the Deer Park School District, taking over for Mead on July. 1, pending successful contract negotiations. Hanson will be replacing Superintendent Shawn Woodward who accepted a similar position at the Monroe School District in Monroe, Washington.
“We are very excited for the future of the Mead School District under Travis’ leadership,” Board President Denny Denholm said. “After reading through our community’s feedback obtained from a recent survey, working through hiring process options and reviewing previously vetted candidates for the position, it was clear to us that Travis checked all the boxes.”
A product of the Mead School District, Hanson graduated from Mead High School in 1990 returning to teach just six years later in 1996. Following his teaching career, Hanson worked as the Curriculum & Technology Specialist at Mead's District Office.
“During his decade as a superintendent, Travis has proven himself to be well-respected Statewide. That experience, coupled with his familiarity with the Mead community and his strong background in managing a district budget, directly aligns with the top themes from our community survey and discussions as a board,” Board member Michael Cannon said.