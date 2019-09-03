Mead School District students are heading back to school, and some of them will see major changes when they walk through the doors.
According to the district calendar, students in preschool and in grades 1-12 head back to class on September 3. The district says students at Shiloh Hills Elementary will kick off the new year with an updated building. The district says it gave the existing building a complete makeover with all kinds of updates, including a multi-purpose room and several new classrooms. Work on the 2015 bond project wrapped up just in time for school to start.
The district has many more projects in the works, including two new schools. Creekside Elementary School and Highland Middle School are currently under construction. Work on those two 2018 bond projects is expected to last until fall 2020.
The district says work is underway on a new stadium for athletic and performance events, and new areas for transportation and maintenance are under construction. More information about Mead School District construction is available here.