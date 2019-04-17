Mead School District to address budget deficit, as several districts face potential layoffs

The Mead School District is facing a $12 million budget shortfall, set to represent a plan to address the deficit.
That special board meeting will be held Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The district says it hopes to avoid layoffs, but at this point cuts are likely.
News of the meeting comes as other schools, including Moses Lake School District face budget issues and potential layoffs.
The Moses Lake School Superintendent says they don't have a choice with how the law is, since they lost almost $12 million in funding for the entire district. They say they are trying to avoid layoffs by reassigning people, but the biggest impact for kids will be class sizes.