Update: A Mead woman has succumbed to her injuries sustained after being struck on her bicycle by a tow truck on Highway 206, and the driver is facing vehicular assault and DUI charges.
Washington State Patrol was notified Thursday that the victim, 65-year-old Kerry Wiltzius, passed away this week. Next of kin was notified by Sacred Heart officials.
WSP says 46-year-old Jonathon Ryser was traveling eastbound on Highway 206 near milepost 5 when he struck Wiltzius from behind. Wiltzius was wearing a helmet and was later life-flighted. The crash happened on Friday, June 26 around 7 a.m.
Ryser faces vehicular assault charges, as WSP says drugs or alcohol were involved and the cause of the crash was DUI/failure to yield. Ryser was uninjured in the crash.
A GoFundMe page was started towards Wiltzius' medical expenses and has raised over $12,000.
Previous coverage:
MEAD, Wash. - State troopers are at the scene and an air ambulance is en route after a crash on Highway 206.
According to authorities, the crash at Highway 206 and Halliday Road involved a bicyclist.
Authorities say a tow truck hit an adult riding their bike from behind. When first responders arrived they were unconscious, and was life-flighted to Sacred Heart in serious condition.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
