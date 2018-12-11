A 49-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash on Highway 2 in north Spokane County Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Tammy Scott of Mead was travelling northbound on Highway 2 near Eloika Lake Rd. in snowy and icy conditions in a Honda Civic when she spun several times and entered southbound traffic before being struck by a Ford Explorer.
Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the Ford Explorer, 58-year-old Robert Plasterer and his passenger 60-year-old Charles Todd, both from Elk, were uninjured.
Washington State Patrol believes speed along with the snowy and icy conditions appears to be a factor in the crash.