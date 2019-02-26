Shoppers at the Yoke's Fresh Market in Mead get to see one of the best baggers in the nation at work.
Henry Johnson, a courtesy clerk at Yoke's, was named Washington State's 2018 Best Bagger and participated in the National Best Bagger Championship in San Diego on Monday.
“We are so proud of Henry. He did a fantastic job today representing our state and his home store. Yoke’s is fortunate to have someone with Henry’s work ethic and professionalism on staff in their store,” said Jan Gee, President and CEO of the Washington Food Industry Association.
At the national competition, all state winners compete in preliminary rounds bagging 30-38 commonly purchased items before the top five contestants compete for the the title. Each contestant is scored based on criteria including speed, proper bagging technique, weight distribution along with style, attitude and appearance.
Johnson wasn't able to advance to the final round. Dwayne Campbell from Iowa claimed the title and the $10,000 prize.
The event was held at the San Diego Convention Center.