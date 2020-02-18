Henry Johnson, a courtesy clerk at Yoke's Fresh Market in Mead, will once again be competing in the National Grocery Bagging Contest.
Johnson earned the title of Washington State's best bagger back in the fall, his second straight win, to earn another trip to the national competition being held on Monday, Feb. 24 in San Diego. The competition is hosted by the National Grocers Association.
Johnson will be one of 22 contestants vying for the top honors and a $10,000 cash prize. Last year, Johnson wasn't able to advance to the final round of the competition.
At the national competition, all state winners compete in preliminary rounds bagging 30-38 commonly purchased items before the top five contestants compete for the the title. Each contestant is scored based on criteria including speed, proper bagging technique, weight distribution along with style, attitude and appearance.
