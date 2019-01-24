As federal workers prepare to miss their second paycheck, senate leaders are getting ready to vote on competing Democratic and Republican proposals Thursday.

With federal workers going another pay period without financial support, the Spokane Regional Labor Council and the American Postal Workers Union local 338 will be at the Spokane International Airport to provide meals to TSA workers.

They will provide meals Thursday between 8 and 10 a.m., and 2 to 4 p.m.

Volunteers from the two organizations will be involved in setting up the meal service. They will receive meals during their shift. Both shifts are employed full time at the airport.