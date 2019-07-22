The summer heat has finally arrived in Spokane, and several local groups are working together to help home-bound seniors make it through the spike.
Meals on Wheels is running a fan collection drive to help people in need fight rising temperatures. Organizers say the heat can mean serious problems for people who don’t have air conditioners in their homes.
KHQ checked in with some groups collecting donations for the drive earlier this summer, and Meals on Wheels says the community is really stepping up to help. They’ve collected several hundred fans and have distributed more than 100 fans to people in need. Organizers say they will give out up to two fans per person, and they will give out fans all summer long.
Meals on Wheels is still collecting fans for the drive, and donations will be accepted at their office or at Becker Buick.