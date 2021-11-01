SPOKANE, Wash. - Meals on Wheels Spokane and Fairmount Memorial Association are partnered up once again to oversee the 11th annual race to Feed Our Veterans at Riverside Memorial Park on Sunday, November 7th. On-site registration begins at 9 a.m., with the 5K race officially starting at 10 a.m. Participants may sign up in advance at the event page as well. The $25 registration fee will pay for 5 whole meals delivered to local seniors and veterans.
Donations such as Carnation Instant Breakfast and other non-perishables are welcomed and encouraged, especially foods that can be made warm for the upcoming chilly winter months. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Meals on Wheels to help continue their effort to make sure our veterans and seniors are cared for.
Race participants of all fitness levels and ages are invited to attend, and children and dogs are welcome. While the race is timed for those who enjoy the competition, you can take it at your own pace and walk or run as desired.The track will be closed to traffic and winds through Riverside Memorial Park up into the tree-lined hills of Greenwood Memorial, so whether you're aiming for first place or taking a leisurely pace, you're bound to enjoy the beautiful scenery as you go. At the finish line, participants can enjoy complimentary beer and chili for a race well done!
Mid City Concerns Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Spokane were established 1967 to provide nutritional and social lifelines for seniors in the community. Through the downtown meal site and the home delivery program, over 350 seniors and veterans are seen daily. For many, these meals are the only times a senior sees or speaks with another person all day. Meals on Wheels sees it as their duty to check in with and ensure the safety and stability of seniors on a daily basis while providing nutrition and companionship.
For more information, you can visit the Meals on Wheels website or follow them on Facebook to stay informed of upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.