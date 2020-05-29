meals on wheels
Meals on Wheels Spokane will bring back a signature service next week. 

On Monday, the organization will resume its daily hot meal deliveries for seniors. Organization leaders said frozen meal packs have been delivered on a weekly basis to reduce contact during the pandemic. 
 
Development director Sarah Hall said phone welfare checks are definitely better than nothing, but they don't make up for the good that comes from a socially-distanced visit. 
 
"A lot of times the only person they'll see in that day is that volunteer bringing that meal," Hall said. "Even though it won't be the same, there can't be that hug or that face-to-face interaction, someone is there. Someone is checking on them. They know they will see someone that day and they won't be totally alone."
 
Hall said volunteers will still maintain at least six feet of distance while delivering meals, wear masks and sanitize frequently. They will ease back into daily hot meal deliveries over the course of the week. 
 
Meals on Wheels Spokane is still collecting donations to fund "Spoil a Senior" care packages. Donations can be made here. 

