Meals on Wheels starts delivering fans to seniors during heat wave, looks for donations

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now Meals on Wheels has started distributing fans to local seniors who are especially vulnerable during the heat.
Meals on Wheels says fans are needed more than ever this year because not only is mother nature bringing the heat early, but a lot of seniors are still isolating at home due to the pandemic and having a way to cool down is crucial.
Meals on Wheels has started contacting their clients to see if they need a fan and how emergent that need might be. Fans are sent out with their meal deliveries by volunteers and the goal is to have enough fans to give two to each senior. One for their living area and one for their bedroom.
To meet that goal, Meals on Wheels is looking for fan donations. Right now they are accepting new and used fans in clean, good working condition. If you have an extra you don't need you can drop it off at 1222 W 2nd Ave or you can also donate online where proceeds will be used to purchase a fan from a local Ace Hardware.
Meals on Wheels says the most requested fan types are box fans and tower fans.