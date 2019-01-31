Measles outbreak in Western Washington grows to 40 cases

SPOKANE, WA - The measles outbreak in Western Washington has grown to 40 cases. KHQ spoke with the Spokane Regional Health District, and they said as of right now, the measles hasn't come to Eastern Washington. Officials said if it does, they'll let the public know immediately.

The Health District said they don't want mother's of babies younger than 6 months to be living in fear right now. Even if your baby isn't old enough to have had the measles vaccine, there is something else available.

"There is a product called immune globulin. We can provide a person, who is susceptible, with antibodies against measles, and that can be given up to six days after exposure," Mark Springer, Spokane Regional Health District official said.

Not only is immune globulin given to babies, but it also can be used for someone who's pregnant, or for people with a weak immune system.

Something to think about before your weekend trip, consider checking the Washington State Department of Health's website. Everyday there site provides new information about where measles cases are at, and how many people have been affected.

As for your Thursday, the Health District said to go on with your lives as normal. But, if you do have a child younger than 6 months, just make sure whoever is watching them has been vaccinated.