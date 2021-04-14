Median home prices skyrocket in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, local realtors are weighing in saying one of the biggest factors as to why home prices are skyrocketing is because the demand is overwhelming and the supply just cannot keep up.
Spokane County's median home price soared to its highest level in history in March 2021. Right now, the median home price in Spokane County is just under $342,000 which is nearly a 18% increase since March 2020 when it was just $289,000.
Christine Mundel with Spokane Home Gurus said if she puts a house on the market on a Thursday it usually has a sold sign on it by Monday.
Another reason is the amount of people moving into Spokane County from bigger cities.
"We have a lot of people coming in from Seattle and Portland and they're bringing in a lot of cash so it's driving the offers up really high which increases the median house price," said Mundel. "It's not uncommon to see a house go $50,000 or $60,000 over asking price. We're seeing that almost every day."
Mundel said almost every home offer now has an escalation clause attached which really were not normal about 3 or 4 years ago. For an example as to how an escalation clause works, if a home is listed at $350,000 but the buyer is willing to go up to $400,000, they will put in an offer for $375,000, but with the escalation clause, they will beat any other offer up too $400,000.
Mundel also said a lot of people aren't selling their homes right now because even if they know it will sell quickly, they are worried about finding another home to move into, creating a vicious cycle.
According to realtor.com, Spokane ranked in the top ten hottest housing markets in the county based on how fast homes are selling and how many page views each listing gets on their website.