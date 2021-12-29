OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington drivers will have the option to add symbols designating they have a medical condition, developmental disability, or are deaf or hard of hearing to their drivers license starting on Jan. 1, 2022.
These designations are voluntary and do not have to be printed physically on the license. They are meant to provide first responders with quick information that could help in an emergency situation.
Anyone who wishes to add designations to their card need only to attest to their condition. Proof is not needed.
If one does not wish to have the designations visible on their card, they can still be added to the state database. First responders will be able to access that information.
Adding these to your license can be done in person or via a mail-in form that will be available on the DOL's website in January.