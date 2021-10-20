Police image of Brian Laundrie

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

 The Moab Police Department via AP

UPDATE: OCT. 20 AT 10:55 A.M.

A senior law enforcement officer told NBC that human remains have been found in an area of the Carlton Reserve that was previously underwater.

The partial remains were found near a backpack with what are believed to be Laundrie's items. However, there's no evidence the remains are in fact Laundrie's. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner and a cadaver dog were called to a Florida park Wednesday after Brian Laundrie's belongings were found on a trail he frequented. 

Laundrie's parents working with local law enforcement made up the search team. Little information has been given about what items or how many items were found, according to CNN.

The Laundrie's family lawyer said law enforcement is now conducting a more thorough search of the area. 

The search for Laundrie continues following a month-long effort to locate the man. He is wanted on federal charges of unauthorized use of another's credit card. 

Laundrie became a person of national interest when Gabby Petito, 22, disappeared while on a road trip with Laundrie. 

Petito's remains were found in Wyoming on Sept. 19. The Teton County Medical Examiner determined her death a homicide and that she was killed by strangulation. 

