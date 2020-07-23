Update, July 23, 11:00 a.m.:
The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the victim from a drowning incident at Boulder Beach on the Spokane River on July 21.
The medical examiner says 21-year-old Nathan Rickards died of hypoxic encephalopathy due to near drowning (oxygen deprivation to the brain). The manner of death was listed as accidental.
Update, July 22, 10:50 a.m.:
The swimmer who was pulled from the Spokane River near Boulder Beach on Tuesday has been pronounced dead by authorities.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the 21-year-old male drowning victim couldn't be revived at the hospital.
Update, July 21, 5:30 p.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has released more information after a swimmer was pulled from the Spokane River near Boulder Beach.
Multiple agencies responded to the reports of a swimmer in distress just after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, and quickly found the man. He was pulled to the surface and brought to shore via Spokane County Fire's swift water kayaks and given immediate medical attention before being taken to the hospital.
The man's condition remains unknown.
Witnesses reported that several people had tried to reach the man to help but could not make it before he slipped below the water.
Initial information also indicates the man was not wearing a life jacket and found himself too far away from shore when he began to have difficulties.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is reminding swimmers to stay close to shore and wear a life jacket if venturing out.
Update, July 21, 5:00 p.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The condition of a man pulled from the Spokane River at Boulder Beach on East Upriver Drive remains unknown.
Witnesses said the man had not been wearing a life jacket and had been yelling about how tired he was.
A woman reportedly went out to try and help him and he pulled her under. She was able to get him off and resurface but the man remained beneath the water.
Previous Coverage:
Tuesday afternoon Spokane Fire and Spokane Police are at Boulder Beach on East Upriver Drive where they pulled a man out of the water.
Officials told KHQ crews on the scene that they found the man and they believe he is in his 20's. His condition is currently unknown.
They are doing CPR on the victim.
First responders do not know if he was wearing a life jacket.
