UPDATE: JUNE 1 AT 9:50 A.M.
The Spokane Medical Examiner had identified the body found at the recycling center.
The man is 28-year-old David Stafanovic.
The cause and manner of Stafanovic's death are still under investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating what they are calling an unattended death at the Waste Management Recycling Center on Geiger Boulevard. According to police, a body was discovered by employees Thursday afternoon.
Police say the body came in on a truck that was bringing recyclables to the plant.
According to the Spokane Material and Recycling Technology website, the SMaRT Center opened in 2012 and serves a large region that includes businesses and residences in Washington, Idaho and even parts of British Columbia.
It’s unknown where the body came from, but Spokane Police are investigating because it was discovered in Spokane City Limits.
Police say this is an active investigation and there won’t be any more information at this time.