SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man recovered from the Spokane River on June 19 at the Down River Golf Course, and the possibility of a homicide has not been ruled out.

The body recovered was identified as 30-year-old Shayne Lamonica of Spokane. A search warrant filing states a jogger found his body floating face down in the water with "no recognizable clothing attached" to him. A multicolored backpack was wrapped around his foot.

According to our partners at The Spokesman Review, the medical examiner's office listed the cause of death in the June 20 autopsy report as 'drowning,' but would not rule on the manner until the identity was determined and medical history obtained.

The doctor told the sheriff's office nothing was found Lamonica that would indicate foul place and estimated he had been in the water for one to two weeks.

Prior to his recovery from the river, Shayne was last reported to be seen by a neighbor on June 11 leaving his home with a black backpack, and he was reported missing on June 15. According to documents, a detective stated he believed the release of Shayne's phone records would produce evidence of homicide.

Our partners at The Spokesman Review spoke with Shayne's mother and sister, Dana and Shayla Lamonica, who firmly believe he would not have committed suicide. Among their reasoning was his cat, left unattended while he was missing. They stress he would never leave his cat alone for more than 12 hours without asking for someone to care for them, as his cat meant everything to him.

Dana stated her family will offer a reward to anyone who turns in her son's identification, wallet, keys, or backpack; anyone who saw him after June 9, which is when surveillance video captured him and his mother last heard from him; or anyone who has camera footage of him.

If you have any information about the case, call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.