AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Spokane deputies have identified the body found on Hayford Road last Thursday.
Jeffrey Hayes, 48, was killed by a penetrating gunshot wound to the torso. The death was determined to be a homicide, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
Detectives ask anyone who had contact with Hayes within the last week or who has any relevant information to call Detective Dean Meyer at 509-477-3159, reference #10159023.
Detectives are also interested the white 1990 Mazda 4-door sedan pictured below. If anyone saw in or around the West Plains/Airway Heights area the morning of December 2, call Detective Meyer.