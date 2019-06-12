Update: A woman who died in the Spokane County Jail early Tuesday morning has been identified.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 39-year-old Sharona Marie Carroll-Camps' cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

Previous coverage: An inmate was found unresponsive and later pronounced deceased at the Spokane County Jail early Tuesday morning, the first reported death of an inmate in custody this year.

An official with Spokane County confirmed the incident occurred Tuesday around 2:20 a.m.

A corrections officer responded to a verbal call for assistance from a cellmate of an inmate found in an unresponsive matter. Jail staff began life-saving efforts until being relieved by Spokane Fire and AMR personnel.

A dose of Narcan was administered, but the inmate was later pronounced dead at the scene at 3:05 a.m.

As per protocol, Detention Services staff requested assistance from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office to conduct an investigation, and Major Crimes Detectives and Forensic Unit personnel responded to conduct interviews and process the scene for evidence.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased, along with cause and manner or death, when appropriate to do so.

The Spokane County Jail saw eight inmates die in 2018, including three by suicide. Tuesday's death is the first in 2019 and the ninth to happen in Spokane County custody since June of 2017.