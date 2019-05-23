Watch again

The man was found unresponsive on a bicycle trail on Mica Peak on May 19 after having been seen earlier cycling up the hill. An autopsy confirmed the death to be natural, and he wasn't carrying any identification.

The Medical Examiner provided the following description of the man:

Approximate Age – in 60’s

HAIR COLOR: Bald on the crown of the head, at the temples of the head the hair is brown with white hair; has a mustache

HEIGHT: 6’ to 6’2”

WEIGHT: Approximately 200 lbs; husky build

EYE COLOR: Blue

CLOTHING AND PERSONAL ITEMS:

This individual is wearing a pair of “Nike” brand bicycle shoes, these are green and black and have orange fasteners over the laces. A pair of lined bicycle shorts which are dark green and black. He is wearing a bicycling t-shirt which is grey with green trim.

He also wore a black helmet and sun glasses.

He was wearing a digital watch, no other jewelry.

If you have any information on this individual, please contact the Spokane County Medical Examiner (509) 477-2296 or email at medexam@spokanecounty.org