Update: The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of a man that died of a heart attack in the Mica Peak Conservation area on Sunday.
They say 66-year-old Mark Edwin Miller's manner of death was natural, saying the cause was "severe atherosclerotic coronary vascular disease with remote myocardial infarct" and a contributory factor was "Hypertensive cardiomyopathy."
Previous coverage: The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a man found dead in the Mica Peak Conservation Area on Sunday.