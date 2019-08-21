The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed after a gunfight with police in Spokane Valley last Friday.
Collin Osborn, 38, died of a perforating gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner.
The medical examiner didn't make mention of a toxicology report in the release, as police had said Osborn seemed intoxicated as he tried to enter a Spokane Valley business while armed.
Deputies say Osborn was firing his weapon when they arrived Friday morning, and they returned fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.