The Spokane County Medical Examiner has released the identity of the woman who was shot and killed at the Spokane County Jail on Friday night.
The woman is identified as 70-year-old Nancy King.
Authorities said King was buzzing the intercom Friday night, asking to come inside. A corrections officer went outside to talk to King who then reportedly pulled out a knife.
The corrections officer at the scene asked her to back up. Authorities said King did not and became uncooperative prompting the corrections officer to shoot King.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.