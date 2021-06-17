The Spokane County Medical Examiner has ruled that the cause of death of a woman found dead inside a West Central home shortly after winning a large jackpot, was an overdose on meth.
In February, 46-year-old Jenny Jones was found dead inside her home just two days after winning a large jackpot at Northern Quest Casino.
Due to the circumstances surrounding Jones' death, police initially ruled it "suspicious." However, with the medical examiner's ruling of her death of an accidental overdose, no charges have been filed and the case has been closed.