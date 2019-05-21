Medical examiner seeking public's help in identifying man found dead in Mica Peak Conservation Area May 21, 2019 Updated 44 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Eli Francovich / The Spokesman-Review Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a man found dead in the Mica Peak Conservation Area on Sunday. Watch again The man was found unresponsive on a bicycle trail on Mica Peak on May 19 after having been seen earlier cycling up the hill. An autopsy confirmed the death to be natural, and he wasn't carrying any identification. The Medical Examiner provided the following description of the man: Approximate Age – in 60’sHAIR COLOR: Bald on the crown of the head, at the temples of the head the hair is brown with white hair; has a mustacheHEIGHT: 6’ to 6’2”WEIGHT: Approximately 200 lbs; husky buildEYE COLOR: BlueCLOTHING AND PERSONAL ITEMS: This individual is wearing a pair of “Nike” brand bicycle shoes, these are green and black and have orange fasteners over the laces. A pair of lined bicycle shorts which are dark green and black. He is wearing a bicycling t-shirt which is grey with green trim.He also wore a black helmet and sun glasses.He was wearing a digital watch, no other jewelry. If you have any information on this individual, please contact the Spokane County Medical Examiner (509) 477-2296 or email at medexam@spokanecounty.org Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Examiner Cycling Anatomy Spokane County T-shirt Bicycle Glasses Email Bicycling Assistance Latest News Video Top Video Medical examiner seeking public's help in identifying man found dead in Mica Peak Conservation Area Updated 44 min ago Top Video WATCH: 1-year-old girl expected to be okay after getting run over by Boston Police cruiser Updated 1 hr ago Top Video Upside down house provides photos opportunity in England Updated 1 hr ago Top Video WATCH: Father serving overseas for a decade surprises daughter at graduation Updated 1 hr ago Top Video UPDATE: Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer to return home Wednesday Updated 1 hr ago Top Video Avista workers discover body in Spokane River near Post St. Bridge; SPD investigating Updated 1 hr ago Top Video Turkey smashes into car on Highway 95 near Athol 1 hr ago Top Video Hissing noise coming from Florida sewer reveals angry alligator 1 hr ago Top Video Maryland man driving replica Batmobile chases down hit-and-run driver Updated 1 hr ago Recommended for you Local Weather Currently in Spokane 67°F Cloudy 67°F / 42°F 4 PM 67°F 5 PM 68°F 6 PM 67°F 7 PM 67°F 8 PM 65°F Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Breaking News Alerts Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Water over I-90 has been clearedLas Vegas woman charged with murder after pushing elderly man off bus who told her she should 'be nicer'Blurred lines: A pregnant man's tragedy tests gender notionsHelp Me Hayley: Spokane man billed thousands for colonoscopy he never receivedCoeur d'Alene man arrested for stalking after showing up to Target with a gunFormer WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro dies at 39UPDATE: Moscow Fire Department EMT found safe3 in custody in pregnant Chicago woman's slayingMaplehurst Apartments in Spokane floodingCompany offers $1,000, free internet for playing 50 hours of 'Fortnite' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Watch KHQ on Strictly Streaming More from this section Democrats have plans to close vast racial wealth gap © Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Weather Alerts Top Stories