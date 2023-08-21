MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — As some of the evacuations have been downgraded for the Gray Fire, Medical Lake School District superintendent released another statement regarding school and the opening of buildings.
On Aug. 19, superintendent Kim Headrick, sent an email to the community providing them resources going into the changing weeks and months.
But today, inspections of the district buildings will be occurring throughout this week. They have plans to hopefully reopen these buildings on Aug. 23.
With a lot of unknowns, Headrick states, "While there are still some unknowns we are currently planning to start school as scheduled, on Wednesday, August 30."
As the school year approaches many students are excited about sports, but the student engagement activities originally scheduled for this week are going to be rescheduled.
Be on the lookout for information from your schools in regard to these events. Medical Lake High School will reach out to fall athletes regarding practice days and times.
South of Campbell, those families are still under a level 3 evacuation. This will be a long process but with that comes patience and compassion.
Headrick finishes by expressing that, "As a school district, we care deeply about our community and we understand that your family and students may have unique needs."