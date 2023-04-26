SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of animal cruelty and operating a kennel without a license in Medical Lake will not go to trial after a deal was reached.
Greg Houser, of Houser's Quality Labs pleaded not guilty to all charges he faced in September. The charges came up after multiple dogs died in his care, a NonStop Local investigation found.
Houser's deal includes a one-year suspended sentence in the first-time offender program. Charges against him will be dropped if he completes the program without violations of his conditional release.
He has offered to pay $5,000 in restitution as a whole to all three victims.