MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Medical Lake High School moved their classes online Friday following a COVID-19 outbreak on the football team.
Superintendent Tim Ames said a member of the team reported testing positive Thursday night.
"We decided to go remote today so we could prevent further transmission," Ames said.
At least four more football players have tested positive following further testing.
The school took to testing teams from other sports Friday to see how far the virus may have spread.
"At this time it seems to be isolated to the football team," Ames said.
Medical Lake plans to return to in-person learning on Monday. Ames said they will have more information for parents and students soon.