MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — One active-duty military family lost everything this summer, just before they were set to deploy to Japan.
“My wife and I are both active-duty military,” Andy Nail said in a jumpsuit labeled “Samaritan Purse,” the name of the group that has stepped up to help them clean up what’s left of their home.
Andy and his wife met while serving in Japan. They moved to Medical Lake where they are stationed at Fairchild as they prep for another deployment.
“Being here for four years there’s fires all over and you get numb to that,” Nail said.
Nail said it was different when the fire barreled towards his home.
“The smoke was coming over the trees and turning red at the point the realness kicked in,” Nail said.
The family left with a few suitcases and their three cats. as he was pulling out— Nail gave his home one final look.
“A that point I accepted I lost the home,” Nail said.
Everything save for one fireproof safe that preserved their marriage license was lost.
“It’s such a devastating loss we don’t know how to process it,” Nail said.
But one thing that has made the blow, less difficult is a group called Samaritans Purse which provides emergency aid to victims of fires, tornadoes and hurricanes.
Volunteers locally and from around the country have come together to sift through the rubble and help clean up the house that one.
Greg Holder is part of the team and wanted to work with a group that aligned with his faith.
“These people have lost everything and have been decimated by this disaster and we are still whole so it’s nice to help,” Holder said.
For the most part, everything is a total loss, little items here and there have been discovered but it’s the community support that Nail feels the most.
“It’s an indescribable feeling to have this many people come out here and offer help,” Nail said. “I couldn’t be more thankful.”
Nail also wanted to express his thanks to the base and team members who are letting him live in a camper on base.