MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Another update was released by the Medical Lake School District superintendent following inspections of their buildings.
Kim Headrick has been communicating openly with the Medical Lake families as she learns more information.
On Aug. 19 she reached out the community providing residents resources to help with this devastating event. She gave them mental health resources and places to go to get basic necessities.
After evacuation levels were lifted in the area for their district buildings, she alerted the community that inspections of those buildings will take place. They wanted to make sure all buildings were safe for staff and students to return to.
Released this afternoon, Headrick stated that "starting tomorrow, August 23, the main office for all of our schools will be open for regulars business hours."
Parents can stop by to register their child or take care of any other business.
The local fire district will be holding a meeting on Aug. 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Medical Lake High School Auditorium to discuss the Gray fire.
She finished by saying, "Our community is coming together to support one another during this very difficult time... Please know we welcome your questions, concerns and communication."