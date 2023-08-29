MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Many children and teenagers across the Inland Northwest are returning to the classroom, including the Medical Lake School District.
The first day of school of Medical Lake schools is Aug. 30.
Because the evacuation orders for the city were lifted, the school district is able to operate as normal. Transportation will look normal for some, however, for those families who lost everything or are in transitions, the school, volunteers and the transportation department are working together to accommodate those families.
"It's that safe place for kids and families, it's what they've known, it's the tradition of this time of year. Kiddos need to be able to experience those things that they normally do. And, I'll say that our families are excited to return," Kim Headrick, the superintendent for the Medical Lake School District, said.
Jessica Hall, the mother of a Hallett Elementary School student, lost everything in the Gray Fire and set up a GoFundMe Page to receive assistance during this difficult time.
Hall told NonStop Local that her son is excited to go back to school.
"The one thing we can send him back to is school, where his friends are, the school is still there... He's...very sad about everything, but so, so, excited to go back to his school, with his friends, teachers... they've all reached out to us... it's the only normalcy at this time that we can actually give him," Hall said.