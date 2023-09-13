MEDICAL LAKE- Medical Lake High School's (MLHS) football team will be hosting their home opener football game Thursday night.
The goal of the game is to provide the community with an outlet to heal after the town was devastated by the Gray Fire.
MLHS's Booster Club is sponsoring the event and will be giving away a hotdog, chips and soda to the first 200 people who enter the gates.
According to a press release from MLHS' athletics/activities director, Dawn Eliassen, Thursday's game is a "opportunity for folks to come together, enjoy each other's company, and take in some football action."
"Good weather, hotdogs and football...does it get any more classic than that?", Eliassen said.
The game will kick off at 6 p.m.