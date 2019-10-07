Medical Lake, WASH - An 18-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a car while jogging in Medical Lake over the weekend. The driver has been caught all thanks to witnesses who saw what happened and decided they wanted to help. Sunday evening, Marissa Ornelas was out for a run.
The Senior at Medical Lake High School was near the intersection of Stanley and Campbell when she saw a driver blow through a stop sign making a turn.
"He came around the corner and I saw him, he was all the way in the grass not even in the road." Marissa tried jumping out of the way, but it was too late. The driver hit her, sending flying across the hood of the car and into the street. "He kind of looked after it happened, hesitated a little bit but then just left. But he knew he hit you? Yeah, he knew."
Luckily neighbors who saw what happened, rushed to help Marissa who was still dazed. Luckily only suffering a deep cut and some bone bruises.
"I was just surprised that someone would do that and leave."
Not only did they make sure she was okay, but those witnesses were able to give deputies information that lead them to the driver. 27-year-old Dustin Williams who was taken into custody a short time later.
Happy to learn that the man who had hit her was found, Marissa says it wouldn't have happened if it weren't for the close knit community she calls home. "It was a really good feeling, everyone watching out for me."
During their investigation deputies learned that Williams did have an id card but did not have a drivers license. He remains in the Spokane County jail on felony hit and run charges.
