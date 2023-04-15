SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Eastbound Trent near the intersection with Flora reopened Saturday afternoon following a deadly motorcycle crash.
According to the Washington State Patrol, 65-year-old Sandra Albertson, of Medical Lake, was riding a motorcycle southbound on Flora at Trent, when a Chevy Silverado driving eastbound on Trent hit her.
WSP attributed "failure to yield right-of-way" on the part of Albertson.
WSP said Albertson was wearing a helmet, but not a U.S. Department of Transportation compliant helmet.
Last Updated: April 15 at 3:12 p.m.
A deadly motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley is blocking traffic on eastbound Trent near the intersection with Flora, according to the Washington State Patrol.
First responders can be seen diverting traffic onto Flora. WSP does not have an estimated time for reopening.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and Spokane Valley Fire Department units are at the scene. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.