BOISE, Idaho – A bill legalizing medical marijuana under limited circumstances was introduced in the Idaho House on Friday.
The legislation would allow patients with "substantial health conditions," including cancer, ALS, AIDS, Chron's disease and more to get a medical cannabis card. The card would let patients access the drug for a year, after which they would have to be renewed.
Medical cannabis would be defined narrowly as "ingestible cannabis processed to a tablet, chewable, droplet or pill," which notably doesn't include smoked or vaped marijuana.
The bill was not introduced in a committee meeting or debated on the House floor, so it has yet to receive any discussion or public testimony.