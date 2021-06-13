The Better Business Bureau is reporting a resurgence of a Medicare scam looking to steal Medicare information for fraudulent billing or identity theft.
Here's how the scam works:
Someone claiming to be from Medicare or an official-sounding health organization calls. They offer free genetic testing to tell you if you have a predisposition to heart disease, cancer or another common disease.
The scammers have been known to ask extensive questions regarding someone's medical history, going as far back as their grandparent's histories.
The scam can happen in several different ways. Sometimes scammers go door-to-door or set up stands at health fairs, but their goals are the same. They are trying to get your Medicare information which could lead to thousands of dollars in charges to your account or identity theft.
How to protect yourself:
- Look out for anyone offering genetic testing or cancer screening that is advertised as free or covered by Medicare. While genetic testing is a legitimate service, they won't need your Medicare information if it is truly free.
- Don't give out your Medicare number unless it's to your trusted physician.
- Never give out medical information over the phone. Medicare will never call you asking for your information.