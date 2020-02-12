SPOKANE, Wash. - Months after the controversial resignation of its former Campus/Safety Security Director, Spokane Public Schools has hired Salliejo Evers to take over.
Call it a homecoming for Evers, who grew up in Spokane and earned her bachelor's degree from Gonzaga University, according to a district spokesperson.
Evers was most recently employed as a program manager in the eastern Kentucky office for the American Red Cross. During her time with the Red Cross, Evers led emergency and disaster response teams, developed creative solutions for families and communities facing emergencies, and worked closely with police and fire departments/agencies to improve community preparedness across eastern Kentucky.
Before working with the Red Cross in Kentucky, Evers was the Emergency Management & Safety/Security Director for Sunnyside School District (Sunnywide, WA).
"She is highly regarded for her communication skills, her ability to establish relationships with multiple different groups, and for leading calmly through crisis," Associate Superintendent Linda McDermott wrote to district staff and community members.
Evers also established the safety and security response program in the Lansing School District (Lansing, KS).
Evers officially begins working in her new role at SPS on February 26. She takes over for Santos Picacio, who resigned after allegations surfaced that he abused his wife, and suffers from long-term mental health and substance abuse. Picacio also admitted to having sexual contact with a pair of 19-year-old twins, who were the daughters of church friends, according to court documents obtained by KHQ.
Spokane Public Schools never heard about the claims, until the district received an anonymous tip on July 29, according to a district spokesperson. Two days later, Picacio resigned. His resignation also came hours before the school board was set to hold a special meeting on personnel matters.
While SPS conducted a background check on Picacio before hiring him, the process did not include screening for family court proceedings, according to a district spokesperson.
"Ms. Evers joins Spokane Public Schools after an extensive nationwide search and interview process. SPS leadership evaluated candidates based on significant community input and feedback about the qualities most desired in the next director", Associate Superintendent Linda McDermott stated.
You can read the full School Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness Assessment Report for Spokane Public Schools here:
