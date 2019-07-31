SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has been passing out bottled water in the Hillyard neighborhood to residents affected by water contamination for nearly a week.
Members of the community stepped up to help their neighbors by passing out water, including 10-year-old Austin Cottrill, a soon to be 5th grader at Regal Elementary.
"People need water," Cottrill said.
For the last three days, Cottrill was working hard in his hardhat and new vest, loading up flats of water into vehicles and the backs of trucks.
While many water recipients have expressed their gratitude towards Cottrill, it's not just the customers, as he calls them, who are thankful for his time.
"We have a phenomenal helper, that's for sure," Brett Imhold with the City of Spokane Water Department said. "He's great, we couldn't do it without him."