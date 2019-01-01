Kayla Krucher is spending January 1 recovering... after bringing in much more than the New Year.

"I feel a lot better than yesterday, that's for sure. Just really happy that he's here," Krucher smiled.

Krucher gave birth to the first baby born in Spokane in 2019: Adoniram Cunning.

"Our favorite missionary is Adoniram Judson. Also, it's a Hebrew name for "my Lord has exalted,'" Krucher said.

The child's father and Krucher's husband, Daniel Cunning, said he's excited to raise his new son. He also said seeing his wife give birth was an eye-opening experience.

A few, eye-opening details:

Adoniram was due on January 17

He weighed 9 pounds (doctors previously told the parents if Adoniram came out later, Krucher may have to undergo a c-section.)

Krucher and Cunning said the birth was "all natural", with Brucher electing not to receive an epidural

"I just can't wait to see how this child is going to grow up with a mom like that," Cunning said.

"God's given us a little blessing here and we're just going to be praying every day that God will be keep blessing him," Brucher said.