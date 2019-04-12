There's an open house coming to Spokane that aims to help hunters with physical disabilities get back into the woods.
The Wildlife Council is hosting a meeting this Saturday to talk about what programs are available for hunters with disabilities. The council said people who are blind, deaf, in a wheelchair or missing an arm can still hunt or fish. The discussion will include where to hunt and different options for track chairs.
WDFW ADA representative Ronald "Z" Zubrick hopes the meeting will help people reclaim an activity they love by showing them their options.
"Things that would hinder people from thinking they can't get back out there, and that's a big part of it, that information," Zubrick said. "Knowledge is power. We want to show people with disabilities that the opportunities are still there."The upcoming meeting will be an opportunity to review new rules regarding disabled hunter access zones. Topics covered will include where Fish and Wildlife have set up ramps near lakes, and an overview of new equipment, including a gun that allows users to aim and shoot with their mouths.
The meeting will happen at the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Lunch will be provided.