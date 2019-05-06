COLVILLE, WA- People who live in Stevens County want something to be done to protect their kids and livestock from cougars. They plan to meet with County Commissioners and the Stevens County Sheriff Tuesday Morning.
The group wants to empower local law enforcement agencies to track and kill a cougar they believe has attacked their animals.
In the petition, the group cites a Washington Law that says,""Nothing in this subsection shall be construed to prohibit the killing of black bear, cougar, bobcat, or lynx with the aid of a dog or dogs by employees or agents of county, state, or federal agencies while acting in their official capacities for the purpose of protecting livestock, domestic animals, private property, or the public safety."
Dee Dee Issacs says on January 24th a cougar attacked and killed a miniature donkey on her family's property near Chewelah. She told KHQ a wildlife officer came out a took a report but did not track down the cougar. She's worried that without taking the cougar and others like it out out of the area it will simply attack again
"I believe that it shouldn't tolerated. Cougars can come and kill our Livestock. Studies have been done where cougars that habitually get used to coming around people associate it with a food source. Its not a far leap for possibly a child to be attacked or killed."
Issacs does not want all Cougars killed. She just wants a plan in place so livestock and children are protected.
According to a map by Washington Fish and Wildlife, there have been dozens of incidents where people came into contacts with cougars in the last year. To see if there has been a cougar spotted in your area, click here.