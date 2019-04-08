Meeting to be held Monday night about who can qualify for Spokane County tax exemption

The Spokane County Treasurer's Office is doing something new this Monday that could help ease your wallet, and for some, even a tax exemption. Monday, April 8th is the very first Taxpayer Town Hall Meeting.
If you're a veteran, disabled, or a senior, you could qualify for a property tax exemption, and this meeting will tell you how. If you're a homeowner, Spokane's Treasurer, Michael Baumgartner, said only half of your property tax is due April 30th, not the 15th, that's federal tax day.
"We work for the taxpayer, and we want to keep people in their homes. So if people are having trouble making their full tax payment, we want to work with them to make a partial tax payment, and do what works best for them," Michael Baumgartner, Treasurer of Spokane County, said.
You can qualify for a property tax reduction if you're a homeowner with a $40,000 or less household income, and are 61 years or older, or if you're disabled, or are a veteran with a total disability rating. If you think you might qualify for that reduction, call the County Assessor's Office at 509-477-5754.
The meeting will also dive into the $1.2 billion dollars that Spokane County is investing, and also why 83% of homeowners in Spokane saw a reduction to their 2019 property tax bill.
If you want to go to the Taxpayer Town Hall Meeting, it's at the MAC, from 6 - 7 pm.