SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It was Friday, January 14th when a man went to meet a woman, described in court documents as an acquaintance, at the Motel 6 on Hutchinson Rd in Spokane Valley. According to a search warrant filed by the Spokane County Sheriff’s on January 26th, that meetup turned into that man’s nightmare.
Documents allege that the man, who we will call John Doe, went to a room on the second floor with the woman. That's when two other men attacked him. One man allegedly held a gun to Doe’s head while another handcuffed and blindfolded him. Those documents say Doe was thrown onto a bed that was covered in plastic, pistol-whipped in the head, and hit with a machete which left him with broken bones and a deep cut on his wrist.
Hours ticked by as the attacker allegedly took Doe’s 2001 Subaru and stripped it of all Doe’s belongings per court docs. Early on Sunday the attackers returned and allegedly took John Doe in his vehicle to a remote trailhead north of Spokane Valley.
Doe told deputies his attacker told him not to move and that they were watching him. After a while, Doe got out of his car and began walking, until he ended up at Darrell Bowen’s door, it was 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.
“The gentleman’s standing there holding his hand and it looked like he had like a white rag or a bag around it and he is sitting there shivering like: ‘can you guys call 911 they are trying to kill me,'" Bowen said. “He goes: ‘the girl she took me to a hotel and they jumped me they are trying to cut off my arm, my hand.’ We were like woah you could see the bag, he goes: ‘my head, is it bleeding?’ I mean you could see the bruises across his head and on his face where they, it looked like they pistol-whipped him. By that time we knew this was real serious.”