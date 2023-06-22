OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mega Millions and Powerball, two national lottery games, have had no top tier winners in recent drawings. With Mega Millions' pot standing at $320 million and Powerball's standing at $427 million, this lack of winners has made for a combined jackpot of $747 million.
The Mega Millions drawing will take place at 8:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on June 23. Tickets for the drawings are available until 7:45 p.m. (Pacific Time) on the day of the draw.
The Powerball drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. (Pacific Time) on June 24. Tickets will be available until 6:45 p.m. (Pacific Time) on the day of the draw.
Each play for both games is $2.