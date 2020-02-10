SPOKANE, Wash. - Megadeth and Lamb of God are bringing "The Metal Tour of the Year" to the Lilac City this fall.
Two of the biggest bands in heavy metal, Megadeth and Lamb of God are joining forces and co-headlining the North American tour, presented by Sirius XM. The tour will also feature special guests Trivium and In Flames.
Spokane will be the third-to-last stop on the metal tour, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Spokane Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. VIP packages will also be available.
The heavy metal concert was one of two concerts announced by the Spokane Arena Monday morning along with the Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour, coming to Spokane in August.
Megadeth & Lamb of God (and the Backstreet Boys) join a stacked Spokane Arena lineup in 2020, including Blake Shelton (this weekend), Miranda Lambert, Cher, Korn & Breaking Benjamin, Tool, JoJo Siwa, The Doobie Brothers and Nickelback.
