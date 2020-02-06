Melting snow, consistent rain has Moscow's Paradise Creek on the rise

Courtesy of the City of Moscow via Facebook

MOSCOW, Idaho - Melting snow coupled with consistent rain has left Paradise Creek in Moscow about a foot away from flood stage. 

According to the City of Moscow, crews are preparing to respond to localized flooding as some heavier pockets of rain appear to be headed that way. 

There is a self-serve sandbag station stocked and ready at 650 North Van Buren Street. It's free to any Moscow resident. 

The city will continue to monitor the situation.

