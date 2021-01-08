WASHINGTON D.C. - Right now, several members of Congress are calling on the 25th Amendment to be invoked.
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES:
Republicans:
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
Democrats:
- Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island
- Rep. Ted Lieu of California
- Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York
- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas
- Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee
- Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia
- Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
- Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland
- Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
- Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
- Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
- Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York
- Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
- Rep. Mike Thompson of California
- Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon
- Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
- Rep. John Garamendi of California
- Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
- Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York
- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York
- Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida
- Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
- Rep. Jackie Speier of California
- Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada
- Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois
- Rep. Katie Porter of California
- Rep. Jared Huffman of California
- Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire
- Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota
- Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California
- Rep. Mark Takano of California
- Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Grace Meng of New York
- Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey
- Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia
- Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois
- Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California
- Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts
- Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina
- Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York
- Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
- Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York
- Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas
- Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio
- Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan
- Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas
- Rep. Tony Cardenas of California
- Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona
- Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland
- Rep. Salud Carbajal of California
- Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut
- Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois
- Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of District of Columbia
- Rep. David Price of North Carolina
- Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee
- Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida
- Rep. Karen Bass of California
- Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio
- Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado
- Rep. Al Green of Texas
- Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida
- Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
- Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina
- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware
- Rep. Donald Payne of New Jersey
- Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois
- Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois
- Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
- Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
- Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York
- Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut
- Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York
- Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York
- Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California
- Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York
- Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada
- Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
- Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia
- Rep. Anna Eshoo of California
- Rep. Val Demings of Florida
SENATE:
Republicans:
- None
Democrats:
- Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York
- Sen. Pat Murray of Washington
- Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
- Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon
- Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
- Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon
- Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
- Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
- Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia
- Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
- Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
- Sen. Alex Padilla of California
- Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia
- Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii
- Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland
- Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware
- Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
- Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington
- Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts
- Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan
- Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
This is an ongoing and developing list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.