Electoral College Protests

Supporters of President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON D.C. - Right now, several members of Congress are calling on the 25th Amendment to be invoked. 

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES:

Republicans:

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Democrats:

  • Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island
  • Rep. Ted Lieu of California
  • Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York
  • Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas
  • Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee
  • Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia
  • Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
  • Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
  • Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland
  • Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
  • Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
  • Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania
  • Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania
  • Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
  • Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York
  • Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
  • Rep. Mike Thompson of California
  • Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon
  • Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
  • Rep. John Garamendi of California
  • Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts
  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
  • Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
  • Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York
  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York
  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
  • Rep. Jackie Speier of California
  • Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada
  • Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois
  • Rep. Katie Porter of California
  • Rep. Jared Huffman of California
  • Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire
  • Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota
  • Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California
  • Rep. Mark Takano of California
  • Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania
  • Rep. Grace Meng of New York
  • Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey
  • Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania
  • Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia
  • Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois
  • Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California
  • Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts
  • Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina
  • Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York
  • Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
  • Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York
  • Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas
  • Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio
  • Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan
  • Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas
  • Rep. Tony Cardenas of California
  • Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona
  • Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland
  • Rep. Salud Carbajal of California
  • Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut
  • Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois
  • Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of District of Columbia
  • Rep. David Price of North Carolina
  • Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee
  • Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida
  • Rep. Karen Bass of California
  • Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio
  • Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania
  • Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado
  • Rep. Al Green of Texas
  • Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida
  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
  • Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina
  • Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware
  • Rep. Donald Payne of New Jersey
  • Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois
  • Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois
  • Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
  • Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
  • Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York
  • Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut
  • Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York
  • Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York
  • Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California
  • Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York
  • Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada
  • Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
  • Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia
  • Rep. Anna Eshoo of California
  • Rep. Val Demings of Florida

SENATE:

Republicans:

  • None

Democrats:

  • Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York
  • Sen. Pat Murray of Washington
  • Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
  • Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon
  • Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
  • Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon
  • Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
  • Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
  • Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia
  • Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
  • Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
  • Sen. Alex Padilla of California
  • Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia
  • Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii
  • Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland
  • Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware
  • Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
  • Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington
  • Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts
  • Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan
  • Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
  • Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

This is an ongoing and developing list.

Tags