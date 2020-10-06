Vice Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard, Charles Ray tested positive for COVID-19, according to three defense officials. Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff and multiple other officials have been forced to self quarantine.
According to Pentagon spokesman Jonathon Hoffman, Milley has been quarantining from home since Ray tested positive. Officials also announced that Vice Chairman Gen. John Hyten, Gen. Paul Nakasone of the U.S. Cyber Command Gen. John Raymond of the Space Force and Gen. Charles Q. Brown of the Air Force are self quarantining. Up to 14 officials are said to be exposed to the virus since Ray's diagnosis.
"No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time," said Hoffman.
Hoffman also reassured that the military leaders working from home has not affected the military readiness or mission capabilities.
