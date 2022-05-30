SPOKANE, Wash. - On the final Monday of each May, we remember and thank those who’ve served in the United States armed services.
While some families may honor this day with a barbeque or a home-cooked meal, there is no shame for those who want to avoid dirty dishes and order from their favorite fast-food joints.
Although most sit-down restaurants around Spokane are closed to honor the holiday, businesses such as McDonald’s, Taco Time and Chick-Fil-A will be open with slightly differing hours from their usual schedules.
With hours unspecified, it would be wise to contact your favorite restaurant before venturing out, but it’s safe to assume that most businesses will be closing an hour earlier.
Besides food, there are other businesses that will be altering their hours for the holiday. Post Offices and most shipping services will be closed for the holiday along with most banks; however, ATMs and online banking will still be available.
Grocery stores such as Safeway and Trader Joe’s will be open on Memorial Day but may have varying hours that differ from their regular schedules. Grocery delivery services like Instacart will also be available, but it depends on your local store so check online before making a commitment.
Retail stores such as Target, Walmart and Marshall’s will also be open but may have varying hours due to the holiday.
Schools and Universities will be closed to honor Memorial Day.